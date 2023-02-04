JOE 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.98 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $75.70 million and $2.98 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00427613 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.35 or 0.29172795 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00451606 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,407,301 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

