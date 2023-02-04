Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,494,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after purchasing an additional 359,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after acquiring an additional 404,842 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,859,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

