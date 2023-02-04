Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JLL opened at $181.87 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $264.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

