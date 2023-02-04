Joystick (JOY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27,404.32

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $20.82 million and $27,404.32 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00049096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019131 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001394 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00224833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.10158279 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,076.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

