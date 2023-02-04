JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 650 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.03) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.90) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.65) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 554.50 ($6.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 548.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 506.86. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.06 billion and a PE ratio of 571.65.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

