JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $135.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.12.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 17,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 384,341 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bill.com by 40.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after acquiring an additional 341,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

