Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Kaman Stock Performance

NYSE KAMN opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.34). Kaman had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kaman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

