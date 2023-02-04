Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KRTX opened at $191.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.55. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,727 shares of company stock worth $11,467,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

