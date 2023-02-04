Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kearny Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Kearny Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 152,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

