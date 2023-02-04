Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Cap of $201.32 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $201.32 million and $3.43 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002673 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00429799 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.80 or 0.29315653 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00414179 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.