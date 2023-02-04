Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $433.37

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 433.37 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 482.50 ($5.96). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 482.50 ($5.96), with a volume of 139,931 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 810 ($10.00) to GBX 710 ($8.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 440.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 433.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of £459.42 million and a PE ratio of 424.56.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

