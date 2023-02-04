Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Trading Up 24.5%

Shares of Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) were up 24.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 10,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

