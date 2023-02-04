KeyCorp Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $138.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.26.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.96.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.