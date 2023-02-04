Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $129,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $276,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

KEYS opened at $181.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

