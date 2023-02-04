Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Up 0.1%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 433 ($5.35). 5,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 55,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.50 ($5.34).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Keystone Law Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Keystone Law Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 428.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 477.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2,035.71.

Insider Transactions at Keystone Law Group

About Keystone Law Group

In other news, insider Robin George Williams sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.35), for a total value of £259,800 ($320,859.58).

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

