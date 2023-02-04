Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $4.06. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 261,304 shares traded.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kirkland’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.