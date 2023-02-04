KOK Price Tops $0.0962 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $48.10 million and $765,421.47 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09740817 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $788,758.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

