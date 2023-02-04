Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.94

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.94 and traded as low as $73.45. Kubota shares last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 26,320 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.07). Kubota had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

