Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.94

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.94 and traded as low as $73.45. Kubota shares last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 26,320 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92.
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
