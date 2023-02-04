L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,365,000 after purchasing an additional 227,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $210.95. 921,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,149. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.