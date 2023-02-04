L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $230.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.46.

LHX stock opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.22. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

