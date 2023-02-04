La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.