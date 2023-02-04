Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$38.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.10.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

Shares of LIF opened at C$38.39 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$51.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.54.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$64.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

