Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $544.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 544 ($6.72) and traded as high as GBX 623.50 ($7.70). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 621 ($7.67), with a volume of 560,868 shares traded.

LRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.97) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.79) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.65) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 660 ($8.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 607.80 ($7.51).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 629.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 544.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

