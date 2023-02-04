Land Securities Group plc (LAND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9 on April 6th

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 741.80 ($9.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 653.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 632.22. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 459.30 ($5.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 812.80 ($10.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78.

Insider Activity at Land Securities Group

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.61), for a total value of £17,050.88 ($21,058.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Land Securities Group

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.63) to GBX 680 ($8.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

