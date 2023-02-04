Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.30.

LSTR stock opened at $180.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

