LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Maxim Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

LendingClub Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE LC opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at $459,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

