Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.92.

NYSE LII opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.04. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $279.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

