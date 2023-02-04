Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Stock Price Down 39.6%

Shares of Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) fell 39.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.91. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

