Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.