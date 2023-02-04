LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

LifeVantage has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LifeVantage Trading Up 0.8 %

LFVN opened at $4.00 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Stories

