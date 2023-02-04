Linear One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Linear has a market cap of $78.81 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00430190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,874.66 or 0.29342304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00415977 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.