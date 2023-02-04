Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.06 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Lisk has a total market cap of $145.06 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00004433 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009308 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,297,794 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

