Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.73-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.85 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.73-2.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $271.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average of $232.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.64. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

