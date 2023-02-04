LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

LKQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,390. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.