Loom Network Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $61.68 million and $13.46 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

