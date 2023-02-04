Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 683,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $128,281,000 after purchasing an additional 534,464 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.97 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

