LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $20.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

LPLA traded up $10.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.12.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.25.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

