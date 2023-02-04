LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Down 5.6%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $222.44 and last traded at $222.44. Approximately 623,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 613,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.25.
LPL Financial Stock Up 4.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Transactions at LPL Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.