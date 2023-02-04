LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Down 5.6%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $222.44 and last traded at $222.44. Approximately 623,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 613,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.25.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.