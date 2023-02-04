Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.43

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.
About Luk Fook Holdings (International)
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luk Fook Holdings (International) (LKFLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.