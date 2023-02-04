Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.43

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

(Get Rating)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.