Lumi Credits (LUMI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $202.74 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

