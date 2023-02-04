LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €740.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($804.35) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €805.00 ($875.00) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($904.35) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,043.48) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 2.5 %

MC stock opened at €829.40 ($901.52) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($283.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €737.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €683.54.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

