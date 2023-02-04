LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.26.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,329. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.