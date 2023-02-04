Macquarie Downgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Macquarie currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.68.

PARA stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

