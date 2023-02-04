Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.70. 1,610,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,098. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

