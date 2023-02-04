Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.45 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $856.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
