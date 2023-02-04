Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.45 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $856.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

About Magic Software Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 136,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.