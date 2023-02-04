Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $55.70 million and $78,321.33 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001769 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,007.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

