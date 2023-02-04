Maiar DEX One Day Volume Reaches $54,635.22 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $56.37 million and $54,635.22 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019201 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00225333 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001769 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,007.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

