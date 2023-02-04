Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$833 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.71 million.
MANH traded up $11.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. 649,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,480. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.28. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $158.61.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
