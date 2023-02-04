Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$833 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.71 million.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 8.0 %

MANH traded up $11.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. 649,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,480. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.28. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $158.61.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.