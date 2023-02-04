Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

