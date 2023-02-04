Mark Schoenberg Sells 1,900 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $19,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,415.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
UroGen Pharma Trading Down 15.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $9.27 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 68.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,955,000. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
